July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 13, 2015
Coupon 5.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.637
Reoffer yield 5.635 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 425bp
Over 5.0 pct Due 2015 NGB
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law French
