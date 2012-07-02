July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 09, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.749
Spread 168 basis points
Underlying govt bond 7Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 240.4bp
over the OBL 157
Payment Date July 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske
& HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0802067636
