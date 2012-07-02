Fitch: Basel III Increases Capital Pressure for Sri Lankan Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Sri Lankan banks are likely to come under increased capital pressure from Basel III-related requirements that take full effect at the start of 2019, Fitch Ratings says. We expect most banks will have to raise capital to meet the higher requirements, particularly if they are pursuing rapid growth. The sector's capital needs could be exacerbated by deteriorating asset quality following aggressive lending in 2015/20