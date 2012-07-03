* USD/INR likely to continue its loosing streak for the fourth
straight session supported by brightening sentiments for foreign
investor inflows in equities which look poised for a positive
opening. Pair last closed at 55.43/44 to the dollar on Monday.
* Portfolio investors have turned bullish after the Indian
government released draft rules last week and said the general
anti avoidance rules, or GAAR, would not apply retroactively, a
big concern for such investors.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.42 vs 55.70-75 NY close.
* Asian stocks mixed, but MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
up 0.94 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore
up 0.56 percent.
* Investors made short shrift of both the euro and U.S. dollar
on Tuesday after a batch of dismal data from Europe to the
United States raised expectations for more action from central
banks in both regions.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/;
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)