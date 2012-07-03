* USD/INR likely to continue its loosing streak for the fourth straight session supported by brightening sentiments for foreign investor inflows in equities which look poised for a positive opening. Pair last closed at 55.43/44 to the dollar on Monday. * Portfolio investors have turned bullish after the Indian government released draft rules last week and said the general anti avoidance rules, or GAAR, would not apply retroactively, a big concern for such investors. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.42 vs 55.70-75 NY close. * Asian stocks mixed, but MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.94 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.56 percent. * Investors made short shrift of both the euro and U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a batch of dismal data from Europe to the United States raised expectations for more action from central banks in both regions. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)