* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.56 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.86 percent. * Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as manufacturing data around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations for the Federal Reserve to take further steps to underpin the fragile economy. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 5.91 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.2 percent due to profit taking in fast moving consumer goods. * Traders will track the movement of telecom shares as India's federal cabinet may discuss a telecoms ministry proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers at a price to be determined at an upcoming auction. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)