* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and the U.S. which raises expectations for more action from the central banks in these regions. * Traders say the debt sale on Friday would be the next immediate domestic cue for bonds, ahead of which trading is expected to be rangebound. * The industrial production and inflation data due around mid-July would be the key triggers ahead of the central bank's July 31 policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)