BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* India's benchmark index rises 0.6 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.5 percent tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Shares in telecom operator Bharti Airtel rose 3.7 percent ahead of a federal cabinet meeting on the telecom ministry's proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers at a price to be determined by an upcoming auction on Tuesday. * A telecoms tribunal, which is hearing appeals by mobile carriers against a government order to ban 3G roaming pacts between them, is also scheduled to issue its verdict later in the day. * Traders eye news flow on monsoon and policy action for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week