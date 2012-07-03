* India's benchmark index rises 0.6 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.5 percent tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Shares in telecom operator Bharti Airtel rose 3.7 percent ahead of a federal cabinet meeting on the telecom ministry's proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers at a price to be determined by an upcoming auction on Tuesday. * A telecoms tribunal, which is hearing appeals by mobile carriers against a government order to ban 3G roaming pacts between them, is also scheduled to issue its verdict later in the day. * Traders eye news flow on monsoon and policy action for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)