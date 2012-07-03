* Deutsche Bank upgrades Indian utilities sector to "neutral" from "underweight" based on strong end-user demand and policy initiatives. * Top picks: Powergrid and Jaiprakash Power Venture . * "The new directive shows that government has become more sensitive in tackling issues at both ends  power or coal  and advising solutions that appear closer to the ground reality," Deutsche Bank says in a note. * Imports and coal pooling to result in higher utilisation levels for independent power producers, the note adds. * JSW Energy to benefit from lower international prices, with benefits accruing in the short term, earnings upside potential higher than Tata/Adani Power. * Comparing earnings vs. bond yield - NHPC with 9 percent earnings (+4 percent div) yield is attractive. * Says NTPC also has a stable cash flow outlook in the long term, which can serve both debt and equity holders. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)