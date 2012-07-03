* Expects Nordic banks to grow revenue, margins

July 3 Nordic banks are poised to grow revenue and margins despite worsening economic conditions in Europe as they have only indirect exposure to the core countries affected the crisis, Barclays Capital said, raising its price targets on several stocks.

"We maintain our positive view on Nordic banks relative to European, as they continue to perform despite deteriorating conditions," said analyst Christoffer Rosquist.

Lending margins will continue to drive net interest income growth at Nordic banks, Rosquist said, though he forecast a slower NII growth for the second quarter compared with the first as volume growth recedes.

Analyst Rosquist is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the banks under his coverage.

Rosquist raised his price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) (SEBa.ST), Swedbank AB (SWEDa.ST), Nordea Bank AB (NDA.ST), DNB ASA (DNB.OL) and Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE.CO). [ID:nWNAB1019]

He upgraded SEB to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying the Swedish bank will benefit from its business mix, which includes a large corporate bias and a growing base among small and medium enterprises and retail customers.

Rosquist downgraded Swedbank AB (SWEDa.ST) to "equal weight" from "overweight" on valuation.

While Nordic banks continue to operate "business as usual" when compared with their European peers, they are still not immune to the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, or ongoing regulatory change, and continue to prepare accordingly, the analyst said.

Shares of SEB were trading up more than 1 percent by 0707 GMT on Tuesday, while those of DNB, Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank were up about a percent.

