BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jefferies started coverage of Indian pharmaceutical sector with "buy" ratings on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ranbaxy Laboratories and Cipla, citing its preference for companies with high exposure to chronic/complex therapies and strong emerging market presence. * "Emerging markets account for 50-70 percent of revenues for Cipla, Ranbaxy and Sun, providing strong growth drivers," Jefferies said in a report. * The brokerage also initiated coverage on Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories with "hold" ratings. * Jefferies said the Indian pharma sector reflects a strong 21 percent compounded annual growth in earnings per share over the next two years. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week