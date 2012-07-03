* Jefferies started coverage of Indian pharmaceutical sector with "buy" ratings on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ranbaxy Laboratories and Cipla, citing its preference for companies with high exposure to chronic/complex therapies and strong emerging market presence. * "Emerging markets account for 50-70 percent of revenues for Cipla, Ranbaxy and Sun, providing strong growth drivers," Jefferies said in a report. * The brokerage also initiated coverage on Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories with "hold" ratings. * Jefferies said the Indian pharma sector reflects a strong 21 percent compounded annual growth in earnings per share over the next two years. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)