BRIEF-Alahlia Insurance appoints PWC as financial adviser on merger with SGT
* Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as financial adviser to assess value of Solidarity General Takaful (SGT) as part of merger process
July 03(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Barclays PLC
Issue Amount 49.25 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 7.20 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 13