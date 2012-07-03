Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 08, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 8 Nagpur, June 8 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices shot up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Weak supply in other mandi because of farmers strike and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 1,050 of gram and 1,100 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES