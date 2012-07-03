July 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,985 258-283 258-270
Wheat Tukda --,776 260-293 257-307
Jowar White 95 190-410 195-412
Bajra 050 201-225 221-230
PULSES
Gram 050 840-940 770-860
Udid 050 500-0,800 510-0,800
Moong 218 870-0,941 850-0,950
Tuar 010 440-785 445-780
Maize --- ----000 250-295
Vaal Deshi 25 315-0,535 325-0,540
Choli 95 670-0,810 675-0,815
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310
Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400