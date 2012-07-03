* India's overnight cash rates slightly higher at 8.25/30 percent versus Friday's close of 8.15/25 percent as demand was slightly strong at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * The call money market was closed on Monday as it was a RBI settlement holiday for quarterly account closing. * Banks borrowed 979.15 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system. * Traders expect cash rates to hold around 8.25 percent in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle and start easing towards 8.10 percent next week. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 228.74 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.21 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market were at 471.67 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)