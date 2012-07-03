BRIEF-Alahlia Insurance appoints PWC as financial adviser on merger with SGT
* Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as financial adviser to assess value of Solidarity General Takaful (SGT) as part of merger process
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 07, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Payment Date July 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayerische LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB1JF9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 13