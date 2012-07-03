July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB)

Issue Amount S$1.20 billion

Maturity Date July 11, 2022

Coupon 3.15 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.15 pct

Spread 211.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 Year SOR

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, United Overseas Bank, UBS &

Standard Charatered Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Sgx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

