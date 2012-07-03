July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2015

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.6760

Reoffer price 99.6760

Reoffer yield 4.994 pct

Spread 410 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 481.5 bp

over the OBL#157

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0802960533

