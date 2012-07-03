BRIEF-Finecobank Banca total net inflows in May at EUR 464 million
July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2015
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.6760
Reoffer price 99.6760
Reoffer yield 4.994 pct
Spread 410 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 481.5 bp
over the OBL#157
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0802960533
