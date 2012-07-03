July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 850 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 100.395

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 8.75 billion

Russian ruble when fungble

ISIN XS0303133564

