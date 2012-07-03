BRIEF-Finecobank Banca total net inflows in May at EUR 464 million
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN MAY AT EUR 464 MILLION Source text for Eikon:
July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.389
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 233bp
over the 0.25 pct April 2017 OBL 163
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank
International & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
issuance programme
ISIN XS0803117612
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 14