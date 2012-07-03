BRIEF-Finecobank Banca total net inflows in May at EUR 464 million
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN MAY AT EUR 464 MILLION Source text for Eikon:
July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KB Luzerner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 20, 2037
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 101.5
Yiedl 1.55 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) KB Lucerene
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.
