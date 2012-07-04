* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.39 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan gained 0.6 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, but trading may be subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 5.9 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.15 percent led by gains in telecom shares such as Bharti Airtel. * Traders will eye HSBC Market Services PMI for June at around 10.30 a.m, rupee movement and progress on monsoon. * Brent lost 50 cents to trade at $100.18 after gaining $3.34 to end at $100.68 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest settlement since May 31. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)