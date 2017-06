* USD/INR is seen slipping for the fifth straight session, supported by the upbeat outlook for foreign investor inflows in equities and debt. The pair last closed at 54.36/37 to the dollar on Tuesday. * Portfolio investors are seen snapping up debt limits at a special auction to be held later in the day. * Overseas investors have turned bullish on India after the government released draft rules last week and said the general anti avoidance rules, or GAAR, would not apply retroactively, a big concern for such investors. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 54.35 vs 54.52-57 at NY close. * Asian stocks mixed, but MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.58 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.33 percent. * High-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a firm start in Asia on Wednesday, having outperformed their G3 counterparts as markets geared up for more policy action from major central banks. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)