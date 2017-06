* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.18 percent while the most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond up 1 basis point at 8.42 percent. * The old 10-year benchmark paper steady at 8.36 percent. * Traders say lack of cues due to the U.S. holiday is likely to keep bond yields range-bound. * The auction of the foreign investor limits in government securities for a total of $5 billion is due later in the day. Traders will eye results of the auction due post-market hours, but interest is expected to be lower due to the 3-year lock-in clause. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)