* India's benchmark index rises 0.2 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.15 percent, led by gains in rate sensitive stocks. * Tata Motors rose 1.2 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.9 percent. * Among financials, Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 0.5 percent while State Bank of India rose 0.4 percent. * Indexes rose tracking gains in other Asian markets as investors kept stimulus hopes high ahead of a policy meeting by the European Central Bank. * Traders said monsoon woes and a spike in brent crude oil were however weighing on sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)