* CLSA has replaced India's Tata Motors with Lupin Ltd. in its top 5 buy ideas, citing lack of triggers in the automaker as compared with the drugmaker's expected product launches in the United States. * The brokerage says Lupin "sees triggers from launch of limited competition products like Tricor and Cipro OS in the U.S. market that can lead to a potential 11-13 percent upgrade to our and consensus FY13 EPS". * CLSA also adds that consumer staple stocks would cease to be defensive bets given the valuation premium at an all-time high implies potential slowdown in GDP growth has not been factored in. * "HUL and ITC are trading at all time high PE premium to Sensex PE," CLSA said in a report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)