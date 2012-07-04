BUZZ-India's Vivimed Labs gains on FDA inspection
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
* Goldman Sachs removes Larsen & Toubro from its Asia Pacific conviction buy list following the stock's outperformance over the last month. * However, the investment bank retains its "buy" rating on the stock, citing robust order inflows year to date and continued market share gain. * Since being added to the conviction list on Jan. 18, 2012, L&T shares have gained 13 percent vs. BSE Sensex rise of 6 percent and BSE Capital Goods index's 5 percent gains. * L&T shares were down 0.1 percent at 1,402.45 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.