* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent while the most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond also falls 2 bps to 8.39 percent. * Yields fall in anticipation of good demand at the sale of $5 billion of government bond limits later in the session to foreign investors, with some short-covering also seen. * Dealer adds that limits are available at very cheap prices so foreign investor demand likely to be good. * Absence of any OMO so far this week is negative, adds dealers. * RBI deputy Subir Gokarn says further OMOs to be driven by liquidity considerations, says sees no direct correlation between RBI's bond buys and rupee movement. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)