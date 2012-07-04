* Citigroup says "don't be defensive" when it comes to Indian stocks . * Investment bank recommends cyclicals over defensives as the latter are trading at premiums of 90 percent or more to the former. * The premiums, now close to five-year peaks, should moderate, Citigroup says in a report dated Tuesday. * Though Citi warns earnings growth are "slackening", bank says it still expects 11 percent growth in fiscal 2012/13 and 14 percent growth in 2013/14. * Citi adds GDP drop is "likely behind": "Earnings risks should be a lot less than the markets' bearishness on GDP growth." * Citi is "overweight" on financials, capital goods and auto stocks, while being "underweight" on consumer staples, energy and commodities. * It has hedged risks of further depreciation in the Indian rupee by being "overweight" on pharmas and "neutral" on IT services in its model portfolio. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)