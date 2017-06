* USD/INR gains further to 54.64/65 versus its 54.36/37 close on Tuesday as domestic shares give up gains and trade turns negative. * Weakness in the euro also continues to weigh on the rupee. * Shares trading down 0.1 percent as woes on the domestic monsoon front as also the climb in Brent crude prices to above $100-a-barrel hurts sentiment. * Traders see the USD/INR holding in a 54.50 to 54.80 band for the rest of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)