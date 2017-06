* India 1-year OIS is up 1 basis point at 7.82 percent, while 5-year rate trades up 1 bp at 7.23 percent. * Traders say near-end see paying rise to as much as 7.85 percent on absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week, which would mark a second consecutive week of no bond purchases. * RBI deputy Subir Gokarn says on Wednesday further OMOs to be driven by liquidity considerations, says no direct correlation to rupee movements after speculation last week that reduced FX intervention would cut down on the need for OMOs. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)