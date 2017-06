* Indian cash rates at 8.105/8.15 percent, slightly higher than its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent, but demand for funds falls as lenders draw funds from the central bank's export credit refinance facility. * The RBI in its policy review last month increased the export credit refinance limit for banks to 50 percent from 15 percent, saying it had the potential to release around 300 billion rupees into the banking system. The increase was effective June 30. * "Banks have drawn on the export credit refinance facility, which has helped the repo amount also fall," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * RBI data showed its standing refinance facility tapped by banks reached 217.17 billion rupees, compared to 178.08 billion on Tuesday and above 87.41 billion rupees on Friday. * Meanwhile, banks repo borrowings from the central bank dropped to 483.65 billion rupees from 979.15 billion rupees reflecting the slight easing in cash conditions. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 103.95 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.20 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 396.63 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)