* Shares in India's Ashok Leyland rise 3.5 percent, a day after the company posted better-than-expected June vehicle sales, traders say. * Ashok will also hold an analyst call at 2:30 p.m. India time. * Expectations are building for large fundraising program to be announced from the issue of equity and debt, says Deepak Jain Auto analyst at brokerage Sharekhan Institution. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)