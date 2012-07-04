* India's benchmark index gains 0.13 percent, while 50-share NSE index adds 0.2 percent, marking a third straight session of in-range trading. * Shares see some profit-booking and consolidation after a 7.5 percent rise in the BSE index in June. * Falls in European equities, a spike in Brent crude prices, and worries about below-average rainfalls during the monsoon season, impacting the farming sector and hence food prices, also weigh, traders say. * Banks such as State Bank of India gain, but other blue chips lead decliners: Reliance Industries falls 0.4 percent, while Infosys falls 0.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)