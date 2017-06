* Shares of major Indian air conditioner manufacturers rally after weaker-than-expected rain falls so far during the monsoon season spark hopes of increased sales. * Whirlpool India Ltd shares gain 9.9 percent. Voltas Ltd shares gain 7 percent, while shares in Bluestar Ltd are up 7.75 percent. * The monsoon has stalled over central India, leaving the northwest states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab without their normal rainfall. * In New Delhi, temperatures have soared to 45 degrees on some days, making it the hottest June for over 30 years, according to a Times of India survey. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreut rs.com)