* USD/INR trading at 54.36/38, in range from its 54.36/37 close * Earlier, USD/INR had fallen to as low as 54.18, its weakest since May 17. * That fall had been sparked after Bloomberg-UTV report reported the government may remove the withholding tax on bonds for foreign investors, without citing sources. * "The rupee started rallying after the withholding tax removal talk, though it is only in the proposal stages even now," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * Traders add foreign funds were selling dollars and buying rupees via custodian banks as they gear up for the debt limit auction later in the day. * Equity market-related inflows also seen hitting USD/INR, traders say.