* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.15 percent, while the most-traded for the session 9.15 percent 2024 bond falls 4 bps to 8.37 percent. * The previous benchmark 10-year paper also falls, down 3 bps to 8.33 percent. * Dealers say bond prices extended earlier gains after Bloomberg-UTV reported the government may remove the withholding tax on bonds for foreign investors, without citing sources. * Bond prices also supported by hopes for good demand at the sale of $5 billion of government bond limits later in the session to foreign investors. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)