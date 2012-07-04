SINGAPORE, July 4 Croesus Retail Trust is planning a Singapore initial public offering of about S$800 million ($634.22 million), backed by mainly Japanese assets, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The plan is to develop a pan-Asian portfolio for Croesus, which would make Singapore a suitable listing jurisdiction, IFR Citigroup and DBS Group Holdings are managing the deal, which is likely to come to the market this year. ($1 = 1.2614 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton)