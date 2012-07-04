July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 01, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.334

Yield 1.576 pct

Spread 61.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Due July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0795453769

Data supplied by International Insider.