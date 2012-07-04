July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2017

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 2 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 2 bp

Payment Date Jul 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody')

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1JH7

