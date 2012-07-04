July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2037

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.414

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.7bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2037 DBR

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0AT6

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.