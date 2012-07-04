BRIEF-Suzhou New District Hi-tech's unit receives land compensation of 483.7 mln yuan
June 7 Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd
July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 101.247
Yield 2.971 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 247.5bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB, BNPP, DZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & Nykredit
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing July 13, 2012
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN LU0803091551
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says unit signs contract with Microsoft Corp's China unit on project cooperation and trademark licensei