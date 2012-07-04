July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gazprombank OAO

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 05, 2015

Coupon 3.375 pct

Yield 3.375 pct

Spread 321.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS &

Gazprombank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0188931916

