BRIEF-Suzhou New District Hi-tech's unit receives land compensation of 483.7 mln yuan
June 7 Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd
July 4 (Reuters)-Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date July 30, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.733
Reoffer price 100.183
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Deutsche bank & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Negative Pledge Yes
ISIN CH0188931841
* Says unit signs contract with Microsoft Corp's China unit on project cooperation and trademark licensei