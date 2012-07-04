July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20 bp

Issue price 99.74

Reoffer price 99.74

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26 bp

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DtHypo

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3582

