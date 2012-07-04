July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower SNAM S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.827

Reoffer price 99.827

Yield 4.423 pct

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

414.8 bp over the 2.75 pct April

2016 OBL

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0803479442

