* USD/INR likely to open higher tracking euro weakness, stock losses in Asia; pair closed at 54.48/49. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 54.77 vs NY close of 54.91-96. * The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday, struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank. *Asian stocks negative with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.5 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 percent. * India's debt limit auction on Wednesday met tepid investor response due to investment restrictions in the auctioned limits and because of thin participation by some investors on account of a U.S. holiday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)