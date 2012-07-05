* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.5 percent. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, while the euro was pressured by widespread expectations of a rate cut to support fragile euro zone growth. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.4 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.2 percent led by government-owned lenders such as State Bank of India. * Traders will eye HSBC Market Services PMI for June at around 10.30 a.m, rupee movement and progress on monsoon. * Traders eyeing news flow from two-day conference on Karnataka mining organised by OreTeam for cues on metal and mining stocks. * India's southern state of Karnataka recommended on Wednesday that eight iron ore mines be approved to resume operations with a total capacity of 5.5 million tonnes per year, including a 2.2 million tonne mine operated by Sesa Goa, a mining official said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)