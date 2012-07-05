* India's benchmark BSE index and the NSE index were both trading flat, tracking weaker Asian shares ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day. * Bajaj Auto falls 1.9 percent as Thursday marks the day when the stock goes ex-dividend. * Traders are gearing up for first quarter earnings for fiscal 2012/13, which begins next week with Infosys results on July 12. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)