* USD/INR rises to 54.81/82 versus 54.48/49 previous close, but trading choppy ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision due later in the day. * The USD/INR pair has so far moved in a wide range of 54.79 to 55.07. * The euro remains near one-week low, with trading subdued. * Traders say the lower investor demand seen at the auction of foreign investor limits in government and corporate debt on Wednesday also hurts rupee after markets had hoped strong interest would spark higher inflows.