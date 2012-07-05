* Shares in rice producers rally a day after India allowed the overseas sale of basmatic rice without restrictions. * India, the world's biggest producer of the aromatic rice, was selling the grain at prices above $700 per tonne and exports more that half of its production. * Kohinoor Foods shares jump 13.9 percent, KRBL gains 8.2 percent, and LT Foods rallies 8.9 percent at 43.35 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters. om)